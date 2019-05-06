Met Gala 2019: Celebrities Banned from Attending the Met Ball

It’s first Monday of May, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art at New York City is all set to host the Oscars of the fashion event, Met Gala 2019. For years, the Met Gala - known for its celebrity and fashion hosts - signals the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual blockbuster show.If you are a fashion follower, get ready to have your social media feed filled with pictures and updates from Met Gala 2019, that’s supposed to start at 7 pm (GMT) on the first Monday of May i.e., May 6. While we eagerly wait to watch are desi girls Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone on the Met Gala red carpet, there are many celebs who are not on the list of invitees, and will never be, all thanks to Anna Wintour.Here’s a list of celebrities who have been banned from Met Gala annual bash:1.Friendships and rivalries are two important traits in the fashion world. One such rivalry that is quite evident is between Tim Gunn and Anna Wintour. Tim used to be a regular attendee at Met Galas, until 2006, when his invitation got revoked indefinitely. Telling a magazine about the unspoken war between him and Anna, Tim Gunn once said, “All hell broke loose, we’ve had an open war ever since.”2.The American actor and movie producer Josh Hartnett has been missing lately from the screens and all major events, and if it is to be believed, all credits go to Anna Wintour. In the 2016 documentary called The First Monday In May, a Vogue staffer said, “What has he done lately?” for the ’90s heartthrob Josh Hartnett.3.Superstar stylist Rachel Zoe is definitely not on the list of Met Gala invitees. While Anna Wintour doesn’t need to clarify her reasons for inviting or dissing people for the annual fashion bash, it is believed that Rachel Zoe’s 2007 statement is to be held responsible for this fate of hers. “Anna Wintour is one of my heroes, but they say that I’m more influential,” Rachel told the New York Times in a 2007 profile.4.Canadian supermodel Coco Rocha was one of the prime faces on the Met Gala red carpet until Katy Perry was invited to co-chair the 2017 Comme des Garçons-themed gala. Apparently, Coco Rocha had beef with Katy Perry in 2013, when the supermodel accused the singer of copying her style. Though Anna oversees the whole affair, she also has the power to include or exclude people from the invitee list.5.On an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden a little over a year ago, when Anna Wintour was asked, “Who would you never invite back to the Met Gala?” she replied, “Donald Trump.” If it is to be believed, Donald Trump’s track record as the worst President ever has really turned Anna off.