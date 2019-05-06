English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Met Gala 2019: Celebrities Who Have Ghosted the Fashion Fiesta
While the world waits with bated breath for Met Gala, Demi Lavato, Zayn Malik and other celebrities have boycotted the fashion gala.
While the world waits with bated breath for Met Gala, Demi Lavato, Zayn Malik and other celebrities have boycotted the fashion gala.
Loading...
The first Monday of May marks the celebration of the biggest fashion get-together Met Gala, hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York to support its Costume Institute.
This year, May 6 will witness the Met Gala 2019, and while we are all set to see the star-studded red carpet, here’s a small list of celebrities who have boycotted the fashion gala.
1.Demi Lovato
The singer attended the Met Gala in 2016 for the first time, dressed by designer Moschino. However, she did not have fond memories of the event due to receiving attitude from other celeb guests. In an interview to Billboard, Demi Lovato said, “I had a terrible experience. This one celebrity was a complete b**** and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”
2.Zayn Malik
The former One Direction boy-bander Zayn Malik also had an unpleasant evening while attending the ball that same year. Being a company to his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Malik turned heads with his robotic suit arms designed by Versace. However, the fashion gala couldn’t impress him, who told GQ magazine in 2018, “It’s not something I would go to. I’d rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive … To do the self-indulgent, ‘Look at me, I’m amazing’ thing on the red carpet, it’s not me.”
3.Tina Fey
Another celebrity who has no interest left in being on the list of who’s who of the fashion world is actress Tina Fey. Talking to David Letterman in 2015, the writer and actress said, “It is such a jerk parade. Every jerk from every walk of life is there, wearing, like, some stupid thing… I dragged my husband along with me, which I’m still in trouble for.” Without mincing her words, she continued, “Everyone is there, everyone. If you had a million arms, all the people you would want to punch are there. Clearly, I will never go again.”
4.Gwyneth Paltrow
The Oscar-winner actress was clearly unhappy with the fashion extravaganza, who told USA Today in 2013, “I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.” However, Anna Wintour convinced the Goop founder to be on the red carpet again in the year 2017.
This year, May 6 will witness the Met Gala 2019, and while we are all set to see the star-studded red carpet, here’s a small list of celebrities who have boycotted the fashion gala.
1.Demi Lovato
The singer attended the Met Gala in 2016 for the first time, dressed by designer Moschino. However, she did not have fond memories of the event due to receiving attitude from other celeb guests. In an interview to Billboard, Demi Lovato said, “I had a terrible experience. This one celebrity was a complete b**** and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”
2.Zayn Malik
The former One Direction boy-bander Zayn Malik also had an unpleasant evening while attending the ball that same year. Being a company to his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Malik turned heads with his robotic suit arms designed by Versace. However, the fashion gala couldn’t impress him, who told GQ magazine in 2018, “It’s not something I would go to. I’d rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive … To do the self-indulgent, ‘Look at me, I’m amazing’ thing on the red carpet, it’s not me.”
3.Tina Fey
Another celebrity who has no interest left in being on the list of who’s who of the fashion world is actress Tina Fey. Talking to David Letterman in 2015, the writer and actress said, “It is such a jerk parade. Every jerk from every walk of life is there, wearing, like, some stupid thing… I dragged my husband along with me, which I’m still in trouble for.” Without mincing her words, she continued, “Everyone is there, everyone. If you had a million arms, all the people you would want to punch are there. Clearly, I will never go again.”
4.Gwyneth Paltrow
The Oscar-winner actress was clearly unhappy with the fashion extravaganza, who told USA Today in 2013, “I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.” However, Anna Wintour convinced the Goop founder to be on the red carpet again in the year 2017.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pricing, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Here Are The Details
- Elections 2019, 5th Phase: People Of Amethi Are Challenging Rahul Gandhi, Says Smriti Irani
- Lok Sabha Secretary-General Inaugurates Electric Charging Stations in Parliament
- Google Messed up With The Pixel 3 Sale And Charged Users Full Price Despite 50 Percent Discount
- In a First, Israel Has Responded to a Cyber Attack With an Air Strike on Hamas in The Gaza Strip
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results