Met Gala 2019: Celebrities Who Have Ghosted the Fashion Fiesta

The first Monday of May marks the celebration of the biggest fashion get-together Met Gala, hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York to support its Costume Institute.This year, May 6 will witness the Met Gala 2019, and while we are all set to see the star-studded red carpet, here’s a small list of celebrities who have boycotted the fashion gala.1.The singer attended the Met Gala in 2016 for the first time, dressed by designer Moschino. However, she did not have fond memories of the event due to receiving attitude from other celeb guests. In an interview to Billboard, Demi Lovato said, “I had a terrible experience. This one celebrity was a complete b**** and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”2.The former One Direction boy-bander Zayn Malik also had an unpleasant evening while attending the ball that same year. Being a company to his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Malik turned heads with his robotic suit arms designed by Versace. However, the fashion gala couldn’t impress him, who told GQ magazine in 2018, “It’s not something I would go to. I’d rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive … To do the self-indulgent, ‘Look at me, I’m amazing’ thing on the red carpet, it’s not me.”3.Another celebrity who has no interest left in being on the list of who’s who of the fashion world is actress Tina Fey. Talking to David Letterman in 2015, the writer and actress said, “It is such a jerk parade. Every jerk from every walk of life is there, wearing, like, some stupid thing… I dragged my husband along with me, which I’m still in trouble for.” Without mincing her words, she continued, “Everyone is there, everyone. If you had a million arms, all the people you would want to punch are there. Clearly, I will never go again.”4.The Oscar-winner actress was clearly unhappy with the fashion extravaganza, who told USA Today in 2013, “I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.” However, Anna Wintour convinced the Goop founder to be on the red carpet again in the year 2017.