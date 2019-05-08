Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone Flaunts Vintage Ensemble at Extravagant After Party

After channelling her inner Barbie at the Met Gala 2019 pink carpet, Deepika Padukone continued the fashion exuberance at the exclusive after-party.For her after party look, the actor decided to flaunt a green vintage outfit designed by Zac Posen, who also designed her 3D Barbie Met ball outfit.She threw a black and white coat over her shoulder, clutching a bag to give a finishing touch to her vintage look. The bag and the coat were designed by a Milan based fashion label, Off-White.On the accessory front, she flaunted a pair of blue Lorraine Schwartz earrings, that gave a contrasting effect to the look. Adding a little more colour to the outfit, Deepika decided to flaunt a pair of neon green stilettos by Stuart Weitzman.Her hairstylist Georgiou Gabriel tamed down her voluminous barbie hair to a subtle high ponytail revealing her blue earrings.On Monday, the actress had cameras flashing as she arrived at the Met Gala in sheer elegance. The Bollywood star went above and beyond at the NYC's annual fundraising event, where she nailed the theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion" and then some.Deepika stunned in Zac Posen's strapless pink gown, embellished with silver jewels. Resembling real-life Barbie, the actress completed her dramatic look with a pair of diamond earrings and a statement cuff.Deepika first appeared at the Met Ball in 2017 during the release of her first Hollywood film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel. We are still not over her slip-dress by Tommy Hilfiger along with a flower crown, but she received flak for ditching the theme of the year which was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between dedicated to the Japanese designer, Kawakubo.In 2018, Deepika made a comeback abiding by the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in her ravishing red draped outfit designed by Prabal Gurung which featured a bold thigh-high slit.Others with the sought-after invitation to this year's gala for 550 included Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Sophie Turner, Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid.