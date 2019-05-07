English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Met Gala 2019: Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez Rock Stunning Headgears at the Red Carpet
Scroll down to see some of the most exquisite and unique headpieces that were spotted on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night.
The Met Gala Red Carpet is one of the most awaited events of the fashion world for its own reasons. And with the ‘Camp’ theme this year, the celebrities have taken an extra step to look their best on the eve of this fashion extravaganza. The Met Gala 2019 has the biggest and hottest names of Hollywood and fashion world, donning up a ‘camp’ look on the red carpet.
While the dresses worn by celebs stay a hot topic of discussion for days, this year’s Met gala looks were as much about what the stars were wearing on their heads as their bodies. From heavy metal dresses topped with working chandeliers to feathered rainbow rings teamed with gilded afro picks, here’s a look at some of the most exquisite and unique headpieces that were spotted on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night.
1.Katy Perry
Anna Wintour’s favourite Katy Perry’s headgear this year was in the shape of a chandelier, strapped to her metallic cap (with faux flames). She even wore a chandelier skirt teamed up with silver minidress and matching heels.
2.Cara Develinge
The supermodel wore a rainbow Dior ensemble, with a fruit basket headdress, which was full of fake dentures, bananas and a fried egg.
3.Lupita Nyong'o
The Black Panther rocked a towering afro with five gold afro combs on her hair. Each comb had a "Fight the Power” fists for handles, which she complemented with pink sparkling gown and rainbow wings.
4.Celine Dion
Noted French singer Dion donned a peacock feather headpiece, weighing 22-pounds, combined with a gold fringed showgirl-esque creation.
5.Janelle Monae
With a blinking eye on her left breast, Janelle Monae completed her look with stacked hats as her headgear and a custom outfit with asymmetrical sleeves.
6.Billy Porter
Dressed up as a modern Pharaoh, Billy Porter wowed everyone with a 24-carat gold headpiece, which went well with his custom gold-leaf shoes and jewellery, as well as his 10-foot wings.
7.Kiki Layne
The If Beale Street Could Talk actress wore tinsel fringed Gucci gown and matching wig-cum-headpiece by Gucci.
8.Emily Ratajkowski
Sporting an angelic feather headband with chain attachment across the front of her face, the model wore an embellished sheer dress.
9.Gemma Chan
The Crazy Rich Asians actress rocked a giant crystal embroidered, caped gown with a matching custom-made crystal headgear.
10.Emily Blunt
With a metallic flower crown, the Mary Poppins Returns actress donned the sun goddess look at the Met Gala Red Carpet.
11.Gal Gadot
Our Wonder Woman played it safe on the red carpet with a pearl princess look, combined with a pearl headband and lace top with thigh-high boots.
12.Jennifer Lopez
A silver gown belted in the back with a dripping white cap by Versace was JLo’s look for Met Gala 2019.
