Met Gala 2019: Most Cringe-worthy Outfits at the Red Carpet

The first Monday of May is here and the biggest fashion fiesta has been finally unveiled. Crème de la crème of Hollywood, music and the fashion industry have descended upon on the red carpet in their over-the-top and elaborated outfits.This year the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, infamously known as Met Gala or Met Ball, celebrates its 71st anniversary.The theme this year Camp: Notes on Fashion which is based on Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on Camp, highlights the complex history of 'camp' in fashion.In an interview with Vogue, Anna Wintour confessed that she has no idea what to expect from the invitees when it comes to the Camp theme.Some outfits were completely bizarre and jaw-dropping but some were cringe-worthy and awkward. This year the Met ball saw nude tights, barely-there dresses and some boxy mismatched outfits making a fashion faux pas.Scroll down to witness some unbelievable outfits that did not make it to the best-dressed list at the Met Gala 2019 Red carpet: