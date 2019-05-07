Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga & More Flaunt the Grandiose Eyelash Trend

Met Gala 2019 has come to an end but we are still not over from the wildest, trendiest and the quirkiest looks at the red carpet.This time not only did the fashion-savvy celebrities flaunt their jaw-dropping outfits, they decided to up their eyelash beauty game, too.The theme this year Camp: Notes on Fashion which is based on Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on Camp, highlights the complex history of 'camp' in fashion. The Camp theme definitely brought some funkiest eyelash beauty trend.While Lady Gaga walked up to the iconic stairs wide-eyed flaunting her gold and spikey lashes, Gigi Hadid fluttered her white lashes and Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, made heads turn with her black and white lashes.So it's time to grab your glitter and metallic flasies because the eyelash trend is here to stay.