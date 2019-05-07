English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga & More Flaunt the Grandiose Eyelash Trend
met gala
met gala
Loading...
Met Gala 2019 has come to an end but we are still not over from the wildest, trendiest and the quirkiest looks at the red carpet.
This time not only did the fashion-savvy celebrities flaunt their jaw-dropping outfits, they decided to up their eyelash beauty game, too.
The theme this year Camp: Notes on Fashion which is based on Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on Camp, highlights the complex history of 'camp' in fashion. The Camp theme definitely brought some funkiest eyelash beauty trend.
While Lady Gaga walked up to the iconic stairs wide-eyed flaunting her gold and spikey lashes, Gigi Hadid fluttered her white lashes and Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, made heads turn with her black and white lashes.
So it's time to grab your glitter and metallic flasies because the eyelash trend is here to stay.
Lady Gaga
Priyanka Chopra
Lucy Boynton
Gigi Hadid
Lupita Nyong’o
Lily Collins
Ezra Miller
This time not only did the fashion-savvy celebrities flaunt their jaw-dropping outfits, they decided to up their eyelash beauty game, too.
The theme this year Camp: Notes on Fashion which is based on Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on Camp, highlights the complex history of 'camp' in fashion. The Camp theme definitely brought some funkiest eyelash beauty trend.
While Lady Gaga walked up to the iconic stairs wide-eyed flaunting her gold and spikey lashes, Gigi Hadid fluttered her white lashes and Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, made heads turn with her black and white lashes.
So it's time to grab your glitter and metallic flasies because the eyelash trend is here to stay.
Lady Gaga
Priyanka Chopra
Lucy Boynton
Gigi Hadid
Lupita Nyong’o
Lily Collins
Ezra Miller
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WWE Star John Cena Becomes a Part of the Fast and Furious Franchise
- Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone are 'Charlie and the Indian Angels' at Met Gala After Party
- PUBG Mobile: Be Like Bahubali With The Great Indian Warrior Outfit
- Air India Goof Up $300,000 Transaction, Transfers Fund to Nigeria Instead of US Firm
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Vadodara Lifts Ban on PUBG, After Several Were Arrested Earlier For Playing The Online Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results