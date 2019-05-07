Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga & More Flaunt the Grandiose Eyelash Trend

met gala

Updated:May 7, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga & More Flaunt the Grandiose Eyelash Trend
met gala
Loading...
Met Gala 2019 has come to an end but we are still not over from the wildest, trendiest and the quirkiest looks at the red carpet.

This time not only did the fashion-savvy celebrities flaunt their jaw-dropping outfits, they decided to up their eyelash beauty game, too.

The theme this year Camp: Notes on Fashion which is based on Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on Camp, highlights the complex history of 'camp' in fashion. The Camp theme definitely brought some funkiest eyelash beauty trend.

While Lady Gaga walked up to the iconic stairs wide-eyed flaunting her gold and spikey lashes, Gigi Hadid fluttered her white lashes and Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, made heads turn with her black and white lashes.

So it's time to grab your glitter and metallic flasies because the eyelash trend is here to stay.

Lady Gaga



Priyanka Chopra



Lucy Boynton




Gigi Hadid



Lupita Nyong’o



Lily Collins



Ezra Miller

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram