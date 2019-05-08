English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Met Gala 2019: The Most Dramatic After Party Outfit Changes
Kim Kardashian's glittery wig, Katy Perry's hamburger outfit, Priyanka Chopra's Dior romper, here are all the best looks from the Met Gala after party.
Kim Kardashian's glittery wig, Katy Perry's hamburger outfit, Priyanka Chopra's Dior romper, here are all the best looks from the Met Gala after party.
After the glorious Met Gala 2019 event held on Monday evening, the celebrities moved the fashion fiesta to an exclusive after party in New York City.
The fashion-savvy celebrities got one more chance to flaunt their outfits post the pink carpet. The after party was held in Manhattan and was co-hosted by Gucci, who also sponsored the Met Gala event.
After turning heads at the main Met ball, the freewheeling exuberance continued with some more jaw-dropping outfits. Most of the invitees toned down their over-the-top outfits to something more casual and let down their hair during the night. But Jared Leto still carried his head as an accessory.
Kim Kardashian's glittery wig, Katy Perry's hamburger outfit, Serena William's jumpsuit, Winnie Harlow's head-to-toe cheetah catsuit, Priyanka Chopra's Dior romper, here are all the best looks from the night of extravagant fashion after party
Winnie Harlow
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Katy Perry
Kim Kardashian
Deepika Padukone
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Tessa Thompson
Jared Leto
Lupita Nyong'o
