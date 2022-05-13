Met Gala 2022: Bella Hadid Reveals That She "Couldn’t Breathe" in Her Burberry Corset

Giving us completely raunchy vintage vibes, American model Bella Hadid walked the red carpet at the Met Gala wearing a skin-tight black leather corset by Burberry. This magnificent dream-come-true look came to life after Bella exhibited her ideas in a 25-page presentation. Not only this, but in a candid conversation with Interview magazine, Bella revealed that she “couldn’t breathe" in the corset. She said, “I don’t know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving a cinch and I couldn’t breathe."

She paired the sexy corset with a sheer black flowy skirt, and Bella looked flawless on the red carpet. The floor-sweeping black skirt featured a high slit to the waist, which perfectly flaunted her heavily patterned lace tights and alluring pearl anklets. The 25-year-old supermodel informed us that she “tried to limit herself to the period from 1895 to 1903" while presenting her ideas for her entire look, which included her black corset, tulle sleeve gloves, lace skirt, and stockings with pearl anklets.

Elaborating on the look, Bella said that she adored “the ties, the big fabrics, the tulle, the corset, and the bustiers," but while creating her Met Gala look, they all made sure that it stayed Riccardo, which means “very simplistic, but chic." Riccardo Tisci is the Chief Executive Officer at Burberry.

When Bella was asked if it was stressful to get ready for the most extravagant night in the fashion world, the American model revealed that she was very anxious. Bella made her Met Gala debut in 2015, and since then she has come a long way.

She opened up about the same, saying that she had been able to “take a lot of pressure off" from the dazzling night and its expectations. Bella added that her “glam team" along with her, “spend a lot of time designing and figuring out the creative part" before Bella reaches the hotel on Met Day. She informed the magazine. Being a Libra, she was always late. Bella said that till it was the big day, they were “just like living, listening to music, dancing."

But, it all gets very stressful 20 minutes beforehand, Bella added. Despite having attended the Gala since 2015, Bella said the evening goes in a blur. She said, “I literally blacked out." I don’t even think I got one good photo on the red carpet. " She added that now that the Gala is over, and now when she is looking back, she realises that celebrities literally stood there for 20 minutes. But talking about herself, she said, “I looked once to the left, once to the right, and I ran up the stairs." saying that she doesn’t think that she even stood “there for more than three minutes." Bella concluded by saying that by all this, she meant that there were a lot of things happening.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.