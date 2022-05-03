Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian Shed 7 Kgs in Three Weeks to Wear Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala on Monday night. The couple looked absolutely gorgeous in their beautiful ensembles as they walked hand in hand up the stairs. Kim looked truly resplendent in Marilyn Monroe’s golden dress while Pete Davidson stuck to a traditional black suit.

The outfit was one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses which she wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to the US President John F Kennedy in 1962. According to People, the dress has been displayed in Orlando, Florida, at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Talking to La La Anthony, Vogue’s correspondent on the red carpet, Kardashian, while speaking about the dress, said, “Well, this is Marilyn Monroe’s dress and it is 60 years old and she wore this when she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.” The SKIMS owner continued, “I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves.”

Kim Kardashian admitted, “I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds down today. It was such a challenge. It was like a (movie) role. I was determined to fit (into) it. I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We’re having pizza and donut party back at the hotel (after the Met Gala)," she added.

The beauty mogul worked wonders with the dress and channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe by dying her hair platinum blonde and doing it up in a sleek bun. The reality TV actor accessorised with intricate earrings made from exquisite diamond and chose a white fur jacket that completed the Old Hollywood vibe and was in accordance with the Gala’s theme “Gilded Glamour.”

Marliyn Monroe’s dress was designed by Jean Louis and originally cost USD 12,000. The dress was reportedly so tight that Monroe had to be sewn into it before she wore it to sing for President Kennedy on May 19, 1962 at a Madison Square Garden fundraiser. The icon had worn the dress just three months before she died. Ripley’s purchased the dress from Julien’s Auction back in November 2016 for a whopping USD 4.81 million, making it one of the most expensive dresses in the world, as reported by People.

