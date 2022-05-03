MET Gala 2022: Kylie Jenner Honors Virgil Abloh in Off-White Poetry Dress; Calls him 'Talented Beautiful Friend'

Kylie Jenner wore the custom Off-White Poetry Dress designed by the late Virgil Abloh for the MET GALA 2022 on May 2, 2022. Walking the red carpet with the Kardashian clan, Kylie had sister Kendall Jenner by her side as she posed for the shutterbugs in a voluminous ensemble and paired it with cap and veil.

Kylie Jenner collaborated closely with the Off-White Atelier on the making of her gown for the 2022 MET Gala to honour her friend and celebrate Virgil’s legacy. An unconventional choice of outfit picked by Kylie, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took to Instagram and shared a series of images along with a heartfelt message.

She wrote: virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020. to celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. i’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever (sic).

The custom high fashion ensemble celebrated the second portion of the two-part Costume Institute’s exhibition In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Her gown, titled Poetry Dress, featured a handmade bustier with the word OFF printed on it, and a ruffled organza skirt. To make things more interesting a veil and the Thinking Cap were added to the look.

The dress draws inspiration from the final couture gown designed by Abloh, which is shown in the Off-White Fall Winter 2022 and High Fashion collection runway show.

Kendall Jenner wore a black voluminous custom Prada outfit featuring placement ruched patterning on the skirt. She paired it with a sheer embellished sleeveless black top. The highlight of her overall look was the ‘no-brow makeup’ that received mixed reactions on social media. Joining the Jenner sisters on the red carpet were Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Khloe Kardashian.

Closing the red-carpet event in true blue retro style was Kim Kardashian who donned a 60-year-old Marliyn Monroe dress, which the late actress had worn when she sang Happy Birthday Mr. President to John F Kennedy. Kim walked the red carpet with beau Pete Davidson.

