MET GALA 2022: Natasha Poonwalla Aces Gilded Glamour in Sabyasachi Sari & Schiaparelli corset

Natasha Poonawalla wore a custom couture sari and trail by Sabyasachi and a bustier by Schiaparelli Couture. (Photo: Instagram)

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania along with ace designers Sabyasachi and Schiaparelli celebrated In America: An Anthology of Fashion in Natasha's ensemble

Akshata Shetty

Walking the steps of MET Gala 2022, Natasha Poonawalla, an embodiment of glamour looked exquisite in a custom Sabyasachi couture hand-crafted sari and trail paired with a custom Schiaparelli couture hand-forged metal corset.

Natasha Poonawalla walked the MET Gala 2022 red carpet on May 2, 2022.

The Costume Institute’s In America: An Anthology of Fashion is the second portion of a two-part exhibition exploring fashion in the United States. Explaining the theme and how she incorporated it in Natasha’s look, Anaita took to Instagram and wrote: This year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, references the Gilded Age of the late 19th century, a time of excess and opulence, decadence and abundance, modernization and progress. A time for making fortunes and celebrating beauty, art and fashion. A time of generous patronage to artisans and craft. A post-war moment of light-headed gaiety that mirrors our own pandemic world, when we hungrily seek a return to glamour and splendor, a return to life, a rekindling of the imagination. All with a quiet nod to remembering the lessons of history. (sic)”

Natasha Poonawalla adorned custom jewellery designed by Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery.
Draped by celebrity drape artist Dolly Jain and styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, the overall look featured custom jewellery by Sabyasachi and Bhavya Ramesh, shoes by Christian Louboutin and glasses by Anna Karin Karlsson. Natasha’s hair, nails and makeup were done by Angelo Seminara, Sylvie Macmillan and Kabuki respectively.

The Schiaparelli metal corset was the ultimate symbol of a true renaissance in fashion.

The sari, which was Natasha’s vision from day one, was infused with Sabyasachi’s love for textile and traditions with a hint of something new. Describing the outfit, Anaita further wrote: I wanted something ornate yet whimsical, with a focus on the waist as a curtsy to the corsetry and bustles of the time, and a frothy swathe of tulle with delicate embroideries in an Indian drape. The Schiaparelli metal corset as the ultimate symbol of a true renaissance in fashion, a return to pure extravagance, and combined it with the excellence of India’s most celebrated designer, Sabyasachi who has infused new energy into the beating heart of textile traditions and my favourite, the sari which was Natasha’s vision from day one! (sic).

The Sabyasachi sari featured delicate embroideries on tulle.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute fundraiser was held on May 2 in New York. The gala was attended by personalities from the entertainment, art and fashion industry including Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Pete Davidson, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Emma Stone, and Billie Eilish to name a few.

first published:May 03, 2022, 10:39 IST