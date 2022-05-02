Met Gala 2022: Red Carpet Looks from the Past Years that Continue to Remain Iconic

As the world of fashion gears up for its biggest night, aka Met Gala, many of us are waiting to see how celebrities from around the world grace the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Met Gala has emerged as an annual playground for some visionary, no-holds-barred glamour that is otherwise reserved for photoshoots. The Met Gala theme this year is - In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Ahead of Met Gala 2022, let us take a look at some of the iconic Met Gala red carpet looks over the years:

Cher

A Met Gala red carpet veteran, American pop sensation Cher has been serving looks before social media made the fashion event widely popular. Case in point, this creation worn by the singer inspired by the looks featured in the 1985 exhibit, “Costumes of Royal India.” Cher sported a bedazzled unitard and a classic ’80s lavender smokey eye for the event.

imagine a skating costume inspired by cher's 1985 met gala look 😏 pic.twitter.com/q3SnqL5oOq— ROMAN DO CARMEN IF YOU SEE THIS (@odilehanyu) April 30, 2022

Rihanna

A modern fashion icon, Rihanna has been pushing her Met Gala fashion transformation over the years. One of the iconic looks served by the Fenty Beauty founder and singer was in 2015 based on the ‘China: Through the Looking Glass’ theme. The artist wore a haute couture creation by Guo Pie which was an imperial yellow, fur-trimmed cape that was embroidered with scrolls and scrolls and scrolls of flora. Speaking to the press on the red carpet, Rihanna had mentioned, “It’s handmade by one Chinese woman and it took her two years to make. I found it online.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Our very own desi girl amped up her fashion game at the 2019 Met Gala red carpet appearance. Keeping up with the year’s theme Camp: Notes on Fashion, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas walked the red carpet in a dramatic Dior outfit. Priyanka’s outfit comprised a sheer bodice that came with silver criss-cross detailing and a skirt and trailing cape featuring feathers in the shades of grey, pink, red and yellow. The actress went all-out with her beauty look featuring voluminous curly hair, white eyeliner, red eye shadow and bold burgundy lips.

I can't stop admiring Priyanka Chopra's outift at Met Gala 2019.The details of the outfit, the make up, the crown and most importantly- Nick Jonas. Every things was stupendous, remarkable and stupefying. pic.twitter.com/ybtrJuxEp9— kraz  (@jungIibiIIi) August 8, 2020

Kim Kardashian

The reality television star and businesswoman has been pushing the boundaries when it comes to fashion over the years. From her 2019 wet dress created by Thierry Mugler in 2019 to her 2021 all-black concealed look, Kim has carved a niche for herself when it comes to fashion.

Year 7- 2019 Manfred Thierry Mugler For the house of Mugler. Mr. Mugler hasn’t designed in 20 years & made me the most magical dripping wet dress & printed latex dress w crystals! I have to pinch myself, I am attending the Met Gala while on the cover of Vogue!!! God is good! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BFKMfHRcHa— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 7, 2019

The 41-year-old reality television star wore a Balenciaga look which included concealing her face with a black fabric for last year’s theme “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.”

Zendaya

The Emmy Award-winning actress has been slaying her red carpet looks in recent years. In 2018 she chose to draw inspiration from Joan of Arc for the Met Gala red carpet look. The year’s theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, for which Zendaya dressed in a custom metallic Versace gown featuring an armoured neck-and-shoulder piece, sparkling chainmail, a spiked belt, and a modest train. Zendaya also wore a cropped wig bringing back the famous bob.

met gala 2018 / zendaya channels joan of arc in metallic versace gown with an armored neck-and-shoulder piece pic.twitter.com/hWtNhv89zn— tarisha (@eccentricverde) May 1, 2022

Which Met Gala red carpet look is your favourite?

