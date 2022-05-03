MET GALA 2022: Winnie Harlow to Sarah Jessica Parker, The Gilded Glamour-inspired Headpieces Ruled the Red Carpet

The MET Gala 2022 witnessed diverse styles and silhouettes glide gracefully on the red carpet. Keeping up with the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme, the celebrities interpreted the theme with elan.

While the ensembles weaved distinct stories of the glorious past, the head pieces told a tale of their own. From favourites such as Iris Van Herpen, Philip Treacy holding the celebrity’s head high to gilding glamour-inspired headpieces shimmering throughout the event, each piece made a fashion statement in its own unique way. Here’s a look at some interesting pieces that made heads turn on the red carpet.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow in Iris van Herpen’s abstract piece of art complemented Winnie and her ensemble to the T. The design of the head piece looked like a creative version of the venus flytrap plant and featured 3D accents.

Blake Lively, Anna Wintour, & Emma Chamberlain

Like Tom Ford said ‘I almost wore a tiara’. The red carpet was graced by celebrities donning tiaras. Starting with Anna Wintour who teamed her Chanel dress with an American tiara. Also seen donning tiaras were Blake Lively, who looked like royalty in Atelier Versace. According to Blake, the tiara drew inspiration from the Statue of Liberty. The tiara featured 7 tiers and 25 diamonds, which resembled the seven spikes and 25 windows on the crown. Among the attendees Emma Chamberlain and Hamish Bowles too experimented with the head piece.

Janelle Monae, Precious Lee & Michaela Jaé

Extravagant hairstyles took a backseat at the MET Gala this year. Celebrities including Janelle Monae, Precious Lee and Michaela Jae walked the stairs at the gala donning a jewelled headpiece paired with a shimmery Ralph Lauren gown. Similar to Janelle, Mischaela Jae dazzled in an all gold and silver Moschino sequin dress with a matching head scarf. While Precious Lee kept her head scarf minimal, and she accessorised her look with gold jewellery.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Normani, & La La Anthony

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker loves her fascinators and this time too she went all out with her Philip Treacy headpiece. The hint of pink in the over the top black and white fascinator added a pop of colour to her overall look. Keeping her company was La La Anthony who looked radiant in a disc-like fascinator featuring red roses and paired it with a LaQuan Smith ensemble. Also spotted donning a simple yet chic fascinator was Normani who came dressed in Christian Siriano.

