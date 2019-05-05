English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Met Gala: Deepika Padukone Flaunts Denim Jumpsuit Enroute to New York
Deepika Padukone is all set to slay at Met Gala 2019 for the third time in a row.
Deepika Padukone is all set to slay at Met Gala 2019 for the third time in a row.
The countdown for Met Gala 2019 has begun and the world is waiting with bated breath to witness the biggest fashion fiesta of the year.
This year's theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion and we can't wait to lay eyes on the guests appearing on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York.
Deepika Padukone is all set to attend the met ball third time in a row and we couldn't be more overwhelmed.
The diva is already making heads turn even before making to the red carpet. Earlier she was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she was jetting off to New York for Anna Wintour's grand party.
The Padmaavat actor flaunted her ankle length jumpsuit along with a pair of pink stilettoes. Her blue shades and black tote gave a finishing to her outfit
Also, get ready to burn a hole in your pocket because the outfit is worth Rs 17, 156 ($248).
Deepika Padukone first appeared at the Met Ball was in 2017 during the release of her first Hollywood flick, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, opposite Win Diesel. We are still not over her slip-dress by Tommy Hilfiger along with a flower crown but she received flak for ditching the theme of the year which was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between dedicated to the Japanese designer, Kawakubo.
In 2018, Deepika made a comeback abiding by the theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination in her ravishing red draped outfit designed by Prabal Gurung which featured a bold thigh-high slit.
