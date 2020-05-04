Fashionistas Take #MetGalaChallenge at Home as Real Event Pushed to October
A group of women are planning to mark the exhibition's would-be opening with a virtual gala, while the Met Gala Challenge lets fashion enthusiasts play dress-up.
A group of women are planning to mark the exhibition's would-be opening with a virtual gala, while the Met Gala Challenge lets fashion enthusiasts play dress-up.
The fashion world looks forward to the first Monday in May as one of the most exhilarating days of the year. It's the fashion equivalent of the Oscars and Grammys all rolled into one, with a mix of costume party thrown in for good measure. Celebrities and fashionistas count down to this day on which the Met Gala is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art every year.
Influential designers and models pair up with actors, musicians, authors, and artists, turning the Metropolitan Museum of Art's staircase into a ramp showing off fashion and creativity. But this year, the famous steps wear a grim look on the first Monday of May, as the event has been pushed to October.
This year's exhibit, 'About Time: Fashion and Duration', was set to mark 150 years in the museum's life, reports Vogue. A group of 11 young women are planning to mark the exhibition's would-be opening with a virtual gala. Called the HF Twitter Met Gala, the digital event will celebrate the exhibition on Monday, May 4.
There's also the Met Gala Challenge, being held as part of the digital effort by the Met to lessen the sting of the Gala cancellation and to help preview its new exhibition. It's call to action is to glam yourself up in either your own Met Gala-esque e outfits or recreate looks of the past and post it on social media, Forbes reported.
View this post on Instagram
The Met Gala has played host to a number of extravagant trains over the years💃🏽 The big walk into the Met Gala is the perfect opportunity to show off a train, whether it's attached to a dress, a cape, or a coat. Swipe to see the most dramatic trains that hit the red carpet over the past few years, from Cardi's B's quilted number to Lady Gaga’s hot pink cascading train and Rihanna’s yellow fur-lined Gui Pei masterpiece. What’s your favourite #metgala moment? #countdownison
People stuck at home are creating and recreating looks from the Met Gala the exclusive annual event was postponed due to the coronavirus. Many put on their own red carpet looks from home over the weekend as part of the #MetGalaChallenge.
Finished my #metgalachallenge with a paper dress based on Gigi Hadid’s Versace look. I’m really pleased with how it turned out considering it’s made ENTIRELY of last Christmas’ leftover wrapping paper, glue, paint, and a pillowcase for the sleeve. 😄 pic.twitter.com/QgpWXVe0Jx— AvantGeek (@AvantGeekArt) May 3, 2020
Comedienne-actress Mindy Kaling joined in the fun, recreating Jared Leto's look from the gala.
Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape. I think Alessandro Michele would approve. Your turn, post your look with #MetGalaChallenge by 5/3 and @voguemagazine will choose select looks to feature on social. pic.twitter.com/8PNCTpLFLd— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 1, 2020
Met Gala At Home. I recreated @rihanna ‘s iconic 2018 look with tin foil #MetGalaChallenge #AtHome #TryGala @tryguys pic.twitter.com/aXmKCKXJaZ— Ned Fulmer (@nedfulmer) May 2, 2020
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Social Distancing, More Domestic Abuse: Alcohol Shops May Save Economy but Put Many at Risk
- Chris Hemsworth 'Blown Away' by Extraction Response
- Hyundai Aura Is Now The Most Fuel Efficient Car in India, Leaves Maruti Suzuki Dzire Behind
- Finally, The Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 Are in India
- Indian Women's Hockey Team Raises Over Rs 20 Lakh to Feed Poor Amid Coronavirus