Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Fashionistas Take #MetGalaChallenge at Home as Real Event Pushed to October

A group of women are planning to mark the exhibition's would-be opening with a virtual gala, while the Met Gala Challenge lets fashion enthusiasts play dress-up.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2020, 8:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fashionistas Take #MetGalaChallenge at Home as Real Event Pushed to October
A group of women are planning to mark the exhibition's would-be opening with a virtual gala, while the Met Gala Challenge lets fashion enthusiasts play dress-up.

The fashion world looks forward to the first Monday in May as one of the most exhilarating days of the year. It's the fashion equivalent of the Oscars and Grammys all rolled into one, with a mix of costume party thrown in for good measure. Celebrities and fashionistas count down to this day on which the Met Gala is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art every year.

Influential designers and models pair up with actors, musicians, authors, and artists, turning the Metropolitan Museum of Art's staircase into a ramp showing off fashion and creativity. But this year, the famous steps wear a grim look on the first Monday of May, as the event has been pushed to October.

This year's exhibit, 'About Time: Fashion and Duration', was set to mark 150 years in the museum's life, reports Vogue. A group of 11 young women are planning to mark the exhibition's would-be opening with a virtual gala. Called the HF Twitter Met Gala, the digital event will celebrate the exhibition on Monday, May 4.

There's also the Met Gala Challenge, being held as part of the digital effort by the Met to lessen the sting of the Gala cancellation and to help preview its new exhibition. It's call to action is to glam yourself up in either your own Met Gala-esque e outfits or recreate looks of the past and post it on social media, Forbes reported.

People stuck at home are creating and recreating looks from the Met Gala the exclusive annual event was postponed due to the coronavirus. Many put on their own red carpet looks from home over the weekend as part of the #MetGalaChallenge.

Comedienne-actress Mindy Kaling joined in the fun, recreating Jared Leto's look from the gala.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,685

    +1,615*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,836

    +2,573*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,762

    +875*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,389

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,147,845

    +40,793*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,529,408

    +66,726*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,133,538

    +22,819*  

  • Total DEATHS

    248,025

    +3,114*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres