Fashionistas Take #MetGalaChallenge at Home as Real Event Pushed to October

The fashion world looks forward to the first Monday in May as one of the most exhilarating days of the year. It's the fashion equivalent of the Oscars and Grammys all rolled into one, with a mix of costume party thrown in for good measure. Celebrities and fashionistas count down to this day on which the Met Gala is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art every year.

Influential designers and models pair up with actors, musicians, authors, and artists, turning the Metropolitan Museum of Art's staircase into a ramp showing off fashion and creativity. But this year, the famous steps wear a grim look on the first Monday of May, as the event has been pushed to October.

This year's exhibit, 'About Time: Fashion and Duration', was set to mark 150 years in the museum's life, reports Vogue. A group of 11 young women are planning to mark the exhibition's would-be opening with a virtual gala. Called the HF Twitter Met Gala, the digital event will celebrate the exhibition on Monday, May 4.

There's also the Met Gala Challenge, being held as part of the digital effort by the Met to lessen the sting of the Gala cancellation and to help preview its new exhibition. It's call to action is to glam yourself up in either your own Met Gala-esque e outfits or recreate looks of the past and post it on social media, Forbes reported.

People stuck at home are creating and recreating looks from the Met Gala the exclusive annual event was postponed due to the coronavirus. Many put on their own red carpet looks from home over the weekend as part of the #MetGalaChallenge.

Finished my #metgalachallenge with a paper dress based on Gigi Hadid’s Versace look. I’m really pleased with how it turned out considering it’s made ENTIRELY of last Christmas’ leftover wrapping paper, glue, paint, and a pillowcase for the sleeve. 😄 pic.twitter.com/QgpWXVe0Jx — AvantGeek (@AvantGeekArt) May 3, 2020

Comedienne-actress Mindy Kaling joined in the fun, recreating Jared Leto's look from the gala.

Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape. I think Alessandro Michele would approve. Your turn, post your look with #MetGalaChallenge by 5/3 and @voguemagazine will choose select looks to feature on social. pic.twitter.com/8PNCTpLFLd — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 1, 2020

