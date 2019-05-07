English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Met Gala Red Carpet: Celebrities Lead the Cavalcade in the Most 'Campiest' Outfits
The first Monday of May is here and the biggest fashion fiesta has been finally unveiled.
Image courtesy: Instagram/The Met
The first Monday of May is here and the biggest fashion fiesta has been finally unveiled. Crème de la crème of Hollywood, music and the fashion industry have descended upon on the red carpet in their over-the-top and elaborated outfits.
This year the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, infamously known as Met Gala or Met Ball, celebrates its 71st anniversary.
The theme this year Camp: Notes on Fashion which is based on Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on Camp, highlights the complex history of 'camp' in fashion.
From Lady Gaga to Sophie Turner, Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid, the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art witnessed fashion-savvy folks arriving in a stunning array of ensembles abiding by the theme.
Scroll down to witness some unbelievable outfits that redefined the Met Gala 2019 Red carpet.
