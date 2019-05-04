English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Met Gala: Throwback to Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone's Ravishing Red Carpet Look
Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone shut down the red carpet in their dramatic outfits at the extravagant Met Gala twice in a row.
Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone shut down the red carpet in their dramatic outfits at the extravagant Met Gala twice in a row.
The countdown for Met Gala 2019 has begun and the world is waiting with bated breath to witness the biggest fashion fiesta of the year.
This year's theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion and we can't wait to lay eyes on the guests appearing on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York.
Global icons, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are two Indian personalities that made heads turn in the past two years of the event and how!
Also, Priyanka Chopra has proudly announced that she and her husband Nick Jonas have made it to this year's Met Gala Benefit Committee. Deepika is also rumoured to arrive at the red carpet.
While the divas are all set to appear for the Met Ball, here's a throwback to their stunning outfits from last two years.
When we mention Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra and Ralph Lauren's outfit go hand in gloves because the diva has already adorned the designer's outfit twice on the red carpet.
Her iconic Khaki trench coat was the most dramatic outfit of the 2017 event. The long train swept everyone off their feet including Nick Jonas.
In 2018, Priyanka again decided to wear the ace designer's outfit for the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme and even this time the actor set the bar too high.
Appearing in a deep burgundy velvet gown, Priyanka flaunted the most mesmerising gold bejeweled hood made out of red Swarovski crystals and gold beading. This Ralph Lauren's heavenly outfit took at least 250 hours to be made.
On the other hand, Deepika Padukone first appeared at the Met Ball in 2017 during the release of her first Hollywood flick, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, opposite Win Diesel. We are still not over her slip-dress by Tommy Hilfiger along with a flower crown but she received flak for ditching the theme of the year which was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between dedicated to the Japanese designer, Kawakubo.
In 2018, Deepika made a comeback abiding by the theme,' Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' in her ravishing red draped outfit designed by Prabal Gurung which featured a bold thigh-high slit.
