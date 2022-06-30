Metaverse Fashion: Paris Hilton to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Designers Pick Celebrity Avatars they Would Like to Dress Up

On June 17, Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook and posted a message, which read: We’re launching our Avatars Store on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger so you can buy digital clothes to style your avatar. Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy.”

The post also featured his and his wife Eva Chen avatar’s don stylish ensembles. Elated with the move, he further added, “I’m excited to add more brands and bring this to VR soon too. Eva Chen and I tried out some of the new looks from Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne – a change of pace from my terrycloth sweater. (sic).

Given that more brands will be part of the Metaverse fashion world, we spoke to a few Indian designers and asked them if approached which celebrity would like to see their creations on and what would they like to showcase on the various Meta platforms. Here’s what they had to say:

Designer: Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam

Celebrity Avatar: Paris Hilton

I would create something fun, quirky, and eclectic sets of separates. We can explore immensely diverse wild and fun design elements for such projects as it helps you do things more creatively as it’s in a virtual format. Cool colours, eclectic prints and fun experimental shapes are what I would love to explore. Paris Hilton’s metaverse seems cool and it would perfectly complement our design aesthetics. Our metallic hot pink dress with exaggerated sleeves would be perfect for her.

Designer: Nirmooha by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia

Celebrity Avatar: Bella Hadid

Nirmooha is known for its nichè cording technique, embroidery, and signature embellishments so it’s heavily implied that our meta collection will have these elements present. Although, it will be flattering to see our homegrown designs on a futuristic meta platform, we would love to see Bella Hadid’s avatar dressed in our brown micro halter neck dress with an asymmetrical hemline owing to the young and flirty modern cutout and the trendy colour. It will fit the ever-growing fashion icon and super model like a glove. On the contrary, we would also like to dress the queen bee (Beyonce) in one of our newer traditional outfits featuring a halter neck hand-embroidered blouse with cording detail, draped chiffon printed saree and a hand-embroidered belt.

Designer: Shruti Sancheti

Celebrity Avatar: Priyanka Chopra Jonas



If approached I would definitely design clothes which would be encompassing the unsurpassed legacy of weaves, textiles, and craft of India albeit in a global manner. So, I would put my contemporary Indian collection on this platform. I would like a strong Indian celebrity with a global presence such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas to wear it.

Designer: Anushree Parekh

Celebrity Avatar: Anne Hathway

If approached, I’d create looks which with a touch of fun and drama making it the perfect Avatar wardrobe. As for the celebrity, I would like to see Anne Hathaway in one of my creations. She’s iconic, evergreen and she’s always been a muse! I’d love to see her in a statement label Anushree midi dress featuring fun prints.

Designer: Pink Peacock Couture by Masumi Mewawalla

Celebrity Avatar: Deepika Padukone

In my opinion, it is an evolutionary step in the fashion world. I would share an indo-western drape saree or dhoti keeping my couture aesthetics in mind. I would like to see one of my ensembles on Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Seeing the Asian celebrities carrying off the indo western silhouettes would add more finesse to their respective looks.

