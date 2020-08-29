Michael Jackson Birth Anniversary: Remembering the Artist with His 5 Iconic Hits

Known to the world as the King of Pop, Michael Joseph Jackson is treated as the most gifted singer, songwriter, and dancer in pop culture history. Born on August 29, 1958, Jackson propagated dance techniques such as the Robot and the Moonwalk. One of the best-selling music artists of all time, his insurmountable contribution to music, dance, and style influenced artists of various genres. In a career spanning more than four decades, Jackson smashed music charts and remains the most awarded artist in music’s history.

Here’s commemorating Jackson’s 62nd birth anniversary with some of his most iconic tracks.

1. Billie Jean

Billie Jean is surely a bonafide blockbuster from the Thriller album. The music video, which has Jackson grooving on the boulevards and streets dressed in a black suit, pink shirt and a red bow tie, was all over MTV, bringing the pop star under the spotlight. His vocal style with the gasping gave the track an amazing baseline and became the ultimate melodic hook.

2. Thriller

No other can fine the dream concept the way Jackson did in this chartbuster. The 14-minute video from the horror genre could give one goosebump. From walking dead to disfigured faces, the groovy track showed how a date night turned into fright night. In addition to securing scope in the hall of fame of MVs, Thriller emerged as the most powerful music video of all time.

3. Smooth Criminal

In the 1988 movie Moonwalker, MJ and director Colin Chilvers decided to give his fans a gravity-defying experience. Jackson’s lyrics were a dark undercurrent to his fast-paced classic. The frenetic beats in the infectious track made it an irresistible melody. Smooth Criminal is remembered and celebrated till-date for that jaw-dropping lean by Jackson.

4. Beat It

Beat It was the marking of a historic era that will be spanning for generations to come. The rare musical touch of the undeniably catchy riff makes it an ingenious gem. The pop anthem features great hooks and solos in the guise of a rock song. The music video firmed MJ’s position as an artist in the international pitch. MJ in his signature red jacket intervenes between two gangs in a knife-fight climax.

5. Black or White

The poignant message hit the right chords with the audience, especially coming from Jackson. One of Jackson’s near-perfect vocal hooks made the song much more than its eye-rolling but fitting description. A call to racial unity was seamlessly preached by Jackson’s insightful vocals and raw energy.