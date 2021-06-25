Michael Jackson Death Anniversary: In Pics, Bollywood Celebs Inspired by the King of Pop

Michael Jackson originally caught the pop world by surprise with chartbusters including Billie Jean, Beat It, and Smooth Criminal, among many others, decades ago. The famous pop artist would not only fascinate music fans all around the world, but he would also come to inspire a future of performers before passing away in 2009.

Today, on the occasion of his death anniversary, let us look at some of many Bollywood artists who were inspired by the king of pop:

PRABHU DEVA

Prabhu Deva is regarded as one of India’s best dancers. On many instances, he has done Jackson’s moonwalk. In numerous media appearances, the actor-director has referred to Jackson as his influence. Fans even consider Prabhu Deva to be Jackson’s Indian equivalent. Prabhu Deva’s dancing abilities have been featured in songs such as Muqabala Muqabala, Urvashi Urvashi, Jadoo Ki Jhappi, Guleba, and many others.

GOVINDA

Govinda is a renowned actor from the 1990s who rose to prominence due to his dance abilities. From the audiences to his own creations, the actor has been a hero to many. Govinda has demonstrated his ability to perform Jackson’s Moonwalk and style in a number of songs and occasions. His most famous MJ impersonation was in the song I Am A Street Dancer from the 1986 movie Ilzaam.

HRITHIK ROSHAN

Many people have been impressed by Hrithik Roshan’s smooth and precise dance abilities. The actor is one of Bollywood’s greatest dancers. He has performed Jackson’s moonwalk at a number of occasions and in a few tracks. He also paid a tiny tribute to MJ in the title track of Bang Bang by performing some of the late artist’s moves.

SHAHID KAPOOR

Shahid Kapoor dazzled his admirers with his dance talents long before earning a harsh reputation from Kabir Singh. In Chance Pe Dance, Shahid Kapoor performed many Jackson movements, such as the moonwalk. In the film, he shows off his dancing abilities to the utmost.

TIGER SHROFF

Tiger Shroff, a young Bollywood actor, has captivated viewers since the beginning of his career with his dancing and action abilities. He has never shied away from expressing his admiration for Jackson, whom he regards as his idol and hero. In 2014, he paid tribute to Jackson by mimicking his dancing moves.

