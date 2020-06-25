Michael Jackson Death Anniversary: Remembering His Top Trendy Moments

Michael Joseph Jackson is regarded as one of the greatest entertainers in the history of music. Born on August 29, 1958, the American singer, songwriter, and dancer popularized the moonwalk which became synonymous to him.

Dubbed the "King of Pop", Jackson's contributions to music, dance, and style, influenced artists of various genres. Jackson enjoyed global presence with his trademark red zippered jacket and sequin gloves, which defied convention in fashion.

Jackson is the recipient of 13 Grammy Awards including the Grammy Legend. He was also honoured with six Brit Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and holds 39 Guinness World Records to his name. On June 25, 2009, Jackson died from a cardiac arrest.

On Jackson’s death anniversary, here’s looking at some top trend-setting moments of his life:

Dangerously stylish

The hat, the sleek tie and that perfectly tailored suit completed with curly locks. The sound of it strikes just one name in the head and that is MJ. The artist’s original aesthetic sensibilities made this style his and his own only.

Like a glove

While musicians and other celebrated artists in the past have been responsible for setting and starting trends, MJ’s was truly like no other. The King of Pop was given the name rightly so as he wore sparkly gloves with sheer panache. One could like or hate it, but never ignore that one bedazzled glove.

Era of the eyeliner

It won’t be wrong to say that Jackson had his own kingdom of not just music; he was truly a bonafide fashion icon. Jackson’s quintessential touch up of eyeliner set off a massive trend. Just how he got that edge to his style, had fans floored for his looks.

Rock and roll out of traditional

Be it skinny jeans, buckles, slick leather jacket, in-the-face bling or just matching fedora, Jackson’s life had never seen a moment off from the fashion department. Remember those signature embellished costumes he wore during stage shows or even in his videos?There was, there is and there will be no other, who can pull that off the way he did.

Smooth criminal

Jackson's flair for the unexpected was seen from his childhood when he had that identifying hairstyle. His sartorially wild choices, like his music, were groundbreaking and fearless. He streaked with bold combinations and his hair was always the kind to scream "look at me."

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more