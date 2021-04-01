Michael Jackson was Good About Making Sure We were Cultured, Says Daughter

Paris Jackson, model-actress and daughter of the late Michael Jackson, says she never expected preferential treatment in life. Paris insists she always believed in hard work, to achieve what she wanted, while opening up on Naomi Campbell’s “No Filter".

“Even growing up it was about earning stuff. If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys ‘R’ Us, we had to read five books. It’s earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking ‘oh I got this’. It’s like working for it, working hard for it, it’s something else entirely. It’s an accomplishment," said Paris, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added that her dad has always made sure that they were down-to-earth.

“My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places. It was also like we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum," she said.

Crediting her father for introducing her to a diverse range of music, she said, “He loved classical music and jazz and Hip Hop and R&B and obviously the Motown stuff. But also like radio’s Top 40 and he loved rock music, soft rock. The Beatles. So we grew up around all of that and I feel like all of that somehow influences my stuff and if you listen to my album even there’s some movie soundtrack like influences as well like Hans Zimmer and Danny Elfman, as well as like rock bands like Radiohead, and Manchester Orchestra."