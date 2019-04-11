English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Michelle Obama Flaunts Millennial Pink Pantsuit Look Worth Rs 13 Lakh on Her Book Tour
Michelle Obama dazzled at the stage in a crystal-embellished suit and mega-carat earrings while promoting her best-selling memoir, Becoming, in Copenhagen, Denmark.
We have always been obsessed with the former First Lady of US Michelle Obama's sartorial choices and this time she will make you want to pick your jaws off the floor. Yes, it gets even better than the holographic thigh-high Balenciaga boots.
Lately, Michelle Obama has been on a press tour for her bestselling memoir "Becoming" and her style statements are creating quite a stir on social media. This time, the former first lady arrived at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen in a millennial pantsuit which featured sunburst crystal sparkles to promote her memoir.
We absolutely love the pastel number and you can go ahead and pick this look online. The outfit and the hoop earrings cost a whopping 18,562 USD (INR 12,80,453) which is nearly Rs 13 Lakh. The blazer is worth 1,350 USD (INR 93,126) and the matching straight pants cost 960 USD (INR 66,223) designed by local Danish designer Stine Goya.
The former FOTUS also decided to bling-up her outfit so she accessorised it with a pair of mega-caret earrings. The hoop diamond earrings from the Vhernier Pop collection are worth 16,250 USD (INR 11,20,965)
We could not miss out the perfectly fone jade green manicure that broke the monotony of the all-pink outfit.
We were still not over the thigh-high sequin Balenciaga boots she flaunted for her interview with Sarah Jessica Parker in Brooklyn, and Michelle is already outdoing herself. The iridescent boots dazzled like the former First Lady's million-dollar smile and it cost pretty much the same. Yes, the boots cost a whopping amount of $4,000.
During the interview with Parker, Obama spoke about her journey as the First Lady, the evolution of her fashion statements and how she feels liberated about her sartorial choices at present, she said, “Now, I’m free to do whatever and there is no real message behind the boots. I simply liked them."
On being asked about her statement boots, she said, “They were just really cute,” she added. “I was like, ‘Those some nice boots!’
Talking about Michelle's wardrobe even as a First Lady, Michelle believed in elevating designers with different backgrounds and wore a mix of designer wears and affordable clothing pieces which made her fashion statements achievable.
View this post on Instagram
"For us, @michelleobama represents everything we strive to represent through our collections – strength, intelligence, independence, confidence – Mrs Obama possesses a vivacity and spirit like no other! Her role as an activist, mother, writer shows the multiplicity of the female spirit - we are so honored to have been considered to work with her for the European / Scandinavian tour" - Stine Goya, Creative Director #stinegoya #goyasphere #iambecoming #michelleobama
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
