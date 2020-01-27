Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Michelle Obama wins a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for Becoming

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama won a Grammy for the best spoken word album for "Becoming", her best-selling memoir, during the awards ceremony's pre-show.

IANS

Updated:January 27, 2020, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Michelle Obama wins a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for Becoming
File image of US First lady Michelle Obama. (Image: Reuters)

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama won a Grammy for the best spoken word album for "Becoming", her best-selling memoir, during the awards ceremony's pre-show.

"Becoming" was read by Obama in the audiobook.

She was nominated alongside artistes including Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, reports Hollywood Reporter.

It was Obama's first Grammy win. She was previously nominated for "American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America" in 2013.

Obama has joined a list of political winners in the Grammy category including Hillary Clinton, a fellow former first lady, as well as three US Presidents -- Jimmy Carter (who won the award three times), Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, along with spoken recordings of John F. Kennedy and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram