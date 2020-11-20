Mickey Mouse Turns 92: Celebrate His Legacy with These 5 All-time Favorite Movies

Children look up to him, adults adore him, and the world can never get enough of him – the one and only Mickey Mouse has been an iconic Disney heritage character who is loved by billions across the world for over 9 decades.

As he gets set to embark on another exciting journey with his friends Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, that released on 18th November, here’s a list of 7 other most-loved Mickey Mouse movies that you can catch on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie

Mickey Mouse is a mischievous deckhand on a riverboat that is under the command of the tyrannical Captain Pete.

The Prince and the Pauper

Mickey Mouse stars in the retelling of the classic story, as Mickey, a poor peasant, and the Prince, son of the dying King.

Mickey Mouse in the Band Concert

Mickey is a frustrated bandleader who must deal with obnoxious peanut vendor, Donald Duck, who tries to persuade the band to play Turkey in the Straw.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

An anthology of three short stories that feature heart-warming sequences and shed light on the true meaning of Christmas.

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Based on Alexandre Dumas’ novel, it features Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy as the Three Musketeers who become pawns in Peg-leg Pete’s sinister scheme.