Microbead-free Beauty Essentials for Better Skin
A list of microbead-free beauty products.
Earlier this week, new laws regarding banning the sale of microbeads came into force in England and Scotland, with Wales also voting to ban the inclusion of the miniature plastic particles in cosmetics from June 30. The move, which follows on from a similar ban introduced in the US, is part of a wider backlash against microbeads, which critics claim can damage the environment. But what are the natural alternatives?
Sukin
Australian organic beauty brand Sukin's "Super Greens Detoxifying Facial Scrub" includes natural jojoba beads and bamboo for a gentle polish, while kale, spirulina and parsley work together to brighten the skin. The scrub is naturally scented with cranberry.
Neal's Yard
Natural beauty brand Neal's Yard has eschewed microbeads for use in its "Honey & Orange Facial Scrub," opting for a combination of rice powder, kaolin, honey and orange flower oil to slough off dead skin cells and rid the skin of impurities.
Lush
Ground almonds and coconut shell are the natural ingredients that make Lush's "Scrubee" a seriously exfoliating body scrub. The addition of honey, cocoa and shea butter ensure that the skin is left feeling soft and moisturized.
Herbivore
Rose is still trending in the beauty world, and Herbivore's "Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish" makes the most of the flower's moisturizing properties. In addition to the sweet floral scent brought about by the steam distilled from Moroccan rose petals, the scrub also features virgin coconut oil and shea butter for hydration and sugar for exfoliation purposes.
Ren
Luxury beauty brand Ren is known for its "clean skincare" philosophy, and its "Guerande Salt Exfoliating Body Balm" is no different, relying on guerlande sea salt to act as a natural exfoliant. Peppermint Oil and Olive Oil also work to calm and soften the skin, respectively.
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
