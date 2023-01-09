Migraine: 5 Yoga Asanas That May Cure Severe Headaches

Migraine is a common condition in which people suffer from a severe headache in a specific part of the head along with nausea from time to time. People rarely go to the doctor in case of a headache and usually opt for home remedies that can help them cure it. However, this can later cause problems as headaches are often symptoms of larger diseases. Yoga is a great way to get relief from the root cause of migraines and even get rid of them once and for all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarva - Yoga Studios (@sarvayogastudios)

Sarvesh Shashi, in association with Sarvayoga Studios, has shared five yoga asanas that can help you cure migraines:

Shashankasana (Hare pose):

Sit in Vajrasana while resting the palms on the thighs. Keep your eyes closed and loosen your entire body.

While inhaling, raise the hands above the head. Elbows should be straight.

Exhale and slowly move the torso in the forward direction. Lean not from the spine but from the pelvic area.

Keep the arms slightly bent and rest the hands, forehead, and elbows on the mat. The hands should be in front of the knees.

Stay in this position as long as you comfortably can.

To return to the starting position, exhale and slowly raise the forehead and arms to a vertical position.

Lower the arms by resting the palms on the thighs.

Relax and take deep breaths.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

Sit down by spreading your legs straight in front of you.

While breathing in, slowly raise both hands straight above the head and stretch them upwards.

While exhaling, start coming forward keeping the spine straight.

Place your hands on your feet, as far as they will reach, and if possible, take hold of your toes and pull them to help you move forward.

Stay in this position as long as possible.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog Pose)

Kneel on the floor.

Lean forward keeping the hands on the floor just below the shoulders.

Press the hands on the ground. Bend the toes, exhale and slowly lift the hips while taking the knees away from the floor.

Straighten both the elbows and knees and touch the heels to the floor.

To come back, raise the head, bend the knees and slowly sit on the floor/mat.

Janu Sirsasana (Head to Knee Pose)

Sit straight by spreading the legs in front of the body.

Bend the left knee and place the sole of the left foot on the inner side of the thigh of the right leg. Keep the left knee on the floor.

Inhale and slowly tilt the torso in the forward direction and move your hands towards the right leg.

Try to touch your right foot with your hands otherwise keep it as far as you can comfortably.

Move your head towards your right leg, and if possible touch your knee with your forehead and remain in this position.

Cow-Cat Pose

For the cat pose

Round your spine towards the ceiling.

Lower your head and your tailbone.

Pull your lower abdomen inward.

For cow pose

Point your toes down.

Tilt your pelvic area.

Turn your stomach down and look at the ceiling.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here