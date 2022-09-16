Migraine: Symptoms, Causes And Home Remedies

Migraines are very common in the youth today most due to the immense amount of stress and overworking themselves. According to NHS UK, a migraine is usually a moderate or severe headache felt as a throbbing pain on one side of the head. Sometimes migraine is frequent and can happen several times a week. In some cases, people don’t have it so often and can have a gap of few years between two attacks.

You should visit the doctor if you experience things like paralysis or weakness in one or both arms or one side of the face, sudden severe headache resulting in a severe pain, fever, stiff neck, seizures, and mental confusion. These are symptoms of stroke and meningitis, and one should immediately visit the doctor.

Migraine can be caused by several triggers. These include:

Stress

Certain food and drinks

Periods

Tiredness

Some remedies that can help in reducing migraines are:

Apply lavender oil

If you inhale lavender oil, it can help in reducing migraine pain. It can inhaled directly or diluted with some other oil.

Acupuncture

Injecting very thin needles into certain parts of the skin is called acupuncture. It helps in stimulating relief from a wide variety of healthy issues.

Avoid migraine triggering foods

Alcohol, cheese, chocolate, MSG, cold foods, processed foods, pickled foods, dried fruits, beans, cultured dairy products such as buttermilk should be avoided if you get migraine attacks.

Ginger

Ginger is one of the best cures for migraine. Ginger has a lot of benefits that are also mentioned in Ayurveda.

Yoga

Yoga has immense physical and mental health benefits. It keeps you agile, improves anxiety, increase flexibility, improves cardiovascular health and release migraine-trigger area’s tension.

Book a massage

Massages help in reducing the intensity and frequency of migraine. They increase the release of serotonin thereby reducing pain.

