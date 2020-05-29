Migrant Woman Names Newborn After Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the migrant workers who are stranded in Mumbai reach their homes safely. Sonu has been lauded for his commitment towards the ones in need.

Recently, the 46-year-old actor relieved that a migrant woman has named her newborn son after him. He is called Sonu Sood Srivastava.

Read: After Buses For Migrant Workers, Actor Sonu Sood Airlifts 167 Odisha Women Working in Kerala Factory

In an interview to Film Companion, the actor said a woman had called him to inform she has named the baby Sonu Sood, taking him by surprise. He further added that he asked the woman how she could give her son a different surname. The woman told him that the child would carry his surname as his middle name.

Watch the interview:

Praising the Dabangg actor for his efforts, Maharashtra’s water resources department minister, Jayant Patil had, said, “Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality! God bless him (sic)."

Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality! God bless him ❤️@SonuSood #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/cokoowzjhU — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) May 23, 2020

Meanwhile, professionally, Sonu will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi project is based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. The project will also mark former Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s Bollywood debut. Akshay will play the titular role, while Manushi will portray the character of Sanyogita.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube