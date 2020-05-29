Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Migrant Woman Names Newborn After Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has been providing a helping hand to people in need through collaboration with various state governments like Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar to name a few during coronavirus spread.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2020, 3:36 PM IST
Migrant Woman Names Newborn After Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the migrant workers who are stranded in Mumbai reach their homes safely. Sonu has been lauded for his commitment towards the ones in need.

Recently, the 46-year-old actor relieved that a migrant woman has named her newborn son after him. He is called Sonu Sood Srivastava.

Read: After Buses For Migrant Workers, Actor Sonu Sood Airlifts 167 Odisha Women Working in Kerala Factory

In an interview to Film Companion, the actor said a woman had called him to inform she has named the baby Sonu Sood, taking him by surprise. He further added that he asked the woman how she could give her son a different surname. The woman told him that the child would carry his surname as his middle name.

Watch the interview:

Praising the Dabangg actor for his efforts, Maharashtra’s water resources department minister, Jayant Patil had, said, “Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality! God bless him (sic)."

Meanwhile, professionally, Sonu will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi project is based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. The project will also mark former Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s Bollywood debut. Akshay will play the titular role, while Manushi will portray the character of Sanyogita.

Loading