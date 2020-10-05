Mika Singh’s Selfie with Giorgia Andriani is Too Sassy to be Missed

A picture of singer Mika Singh with model Giorgia Andriani is going viral on social media. The duo will be collaborating on a music video.

In the photograph, one can see Mika dressed in a red round neck t-shirt which he has teamed up with black colour pants. The diva, on the other hand, is seen wearing a black colour sleeveless top which she has paired with trousers of the same colour.

A report by news agency IANS confirmed that the two are collaborating for remaking an evergreen Bollywood number. Giorgia told the news agency, “I’m soon shooting for an old evergreen Bollywood song remake, sang and composed by Mika Singh. I’ll share the name of the song with you later on. This song is unique because the genre in which it’s been remade is path-breaking and not really common in Bollywood.”

She had also mentioned to the agency that she is a huge fan of the singer and that his work has never disappointed her. She further went on to say that the singer is one of the most pure hearted people she knows.

Meanwhile, Mika Singh will soon be seen with Neha Kakkar and rapper Badshah in the remake of the 1998 pop hit, Sawan mein lag gayi aag, for the upcoming film, Ginny Weds Sunny. The original track was also sung by Mika. This new version has been done by him and Payal Dev. The peppy song is voiced by Mika, Neha Kakkar and Badshah. The writers of the song include Mika, Payal Dev, Badshah and Mohsin Shaikh.

Ginny weds Sunny will be released on October 9 on Netflix. The movie stars Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam in the lead role. Other renowned faces in the film include Mansi Sharma, Suhail Nayyar, Rajiv Gupta, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Mazel Vyas and Sanchita Puri, among others. The film has been directed by Puneet Khanna and has been written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora.