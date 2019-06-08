Miley Cyrus and Marc Jacobs Join Forces in Fight for Reproductive Rights and Sexual Freedom
The collaboration comprises a limited-edition pink sweatshirt featuring image of actor-singer Miley Cyrus.
The singer and the designer have unveiled a charitable collaboration involving the creative's ‘THE Marc Jacobs' line and the popstar's Happy Hippie Foundation, as reported by US Vogue.
The partnership comprises a limited-edition pink sweatshirt featuring an image of a topless Cyrus holding grapefruit slices to her chest, under the slogan "Don't F*ck With My Freedom." Sales proceeds from the piece will be directed to the sexual health organization Planned Parenthood.
The sweater launches Wednesday, following a series of teasing images shared by Cyrus with her 94 million Instagram followers relating to her latest EP, "She Is Coming." The record, which dropped last week, was accompanied by a new line of sex-positive merchandise.
Reproductive rights have been championed by multiple bastions of the fashion and beauty industries over the past few years. Benefit Cosmetics and MAC Cosmetics threw their support behind Planned Parenthood in the US earlier this year, via their respective philanthropy programs, the Benefit ‘Bold Is Beautiful' project and the MAC ‘Viva Glam' line. Meanwhile, back in 2017, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) launched an initiative publicly supporting the women's health organization Planned Parenthood dubbed "Fashion Stands With Planned Parenthood," featuring special pink pins that were distributed at New York Fashion Week.
