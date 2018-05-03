Miley Cyrus Finally Debuts Converse Collaboration, After Months of Teasing

Miley Cyrus has unveiled her debut, glitter-filled Converse collaboration, after months of teasing.The popstar has designed a 40-piece footwear, apparel and accessories line for the sportswear brand, spanning the label's famous Chuck Taylor sneakers, as well as track pants, tops, hats, socks and backpacks.The "Converse X Miley Cyrus" series channels the entertainer's fun-loving, dazzling personal style, featuring sneakers with glittery midsoles and platform soles, separates emblazoned with bandana motifs and a playful color palette of pink, metallic silver, black and white."Converse has no boundaries," Cyrus explains in a statement published to the brand's website. "It's outspoken. I've always identified with Converse because the brand appeals to and represents so many different cultures and walks of life. And they're accessible." Highlighting the diversity of the collection, she emphasizes: "No age, no gender, no sex -- I wanted everyone to feel included."This inclusivity is also underlined in the collection's campaign images, which star Cyrus and some of her biggest fans. Shot by Ellen Von Unwerth, the campaign sees the star chilling out with fans of varying genders, orientations and backgrounds.