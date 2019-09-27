Take the pledge to vote

Miley Cyrus' Mom Calls Her 'Bratty Millennial' for Being Glued to Her Phone

Miley Cyrus is hooked to her phone on a vacation like any other millennial kid these days and her mother Tish Cyrus isn't pleased about it.

News18.com

September 27, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
Miley Cyrus' Mom Calls Her 'Bratty Millennial' for Being Glued to Her Phone
Miley Cyrus is hooked to her phone on a vacation like any other millennial kid these days and her mother Tish Cyrus isn't pleased about it.
Miley Cyrus is hooked to her phone like any other millennial kid these days and her mother Tish Cyrus isn't pleased about it. On Thursday, the singer-actor took to social media to share how her mother loather her for being engrossed in her phone during a family vacation and missing a gorgeous view of the mountains.

She wrote, "My mom called this disgusting. There was a gorgeous sunset and i was inside on my phone 'serving content'," adding, "It's hard to get in trouble once you're an adult. But, she said I looked like a “bratty millennial” which I do. But, is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that worst?"

The posts in question include pictures of Miley kayaking, hiking and spending time with the “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer’s canine companion, Beanie.

Recently Miley was in news for calling it quits with Kaitlynn Carter a little over a month after they started dating. Miley and Kaitlyn broke up. They're still friends," people.com quoted a source as saying.

The split came as Miley headed to Las Vegas on Saturday with her mother Tish and sister Brandi to attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Carter remained at her home here.

"They've been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they're just not in a romantic relationship anymore," the source added.

The two had been spending quality time together since announcing their splits from their respective husbands. They were first linked in early August, when they were spotted kissing on vacation in Italy.

