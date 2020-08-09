Take the pledge to vote

Miley Cyrus to Release New Single 'Midnight Sky' Next Week

'Midnight Sky' will be Miley Cyrus' first single in 2020.

Updated:August 9, 2020, 4:27 PM IST
Singer Miley Cyrus has announced that she will be releasing her first single of 2020 on August 14.

The former Disney star took to Twitter to share the release date of the song Midnight Sky.

''I know it feels like you've been waiting forever and ever but no more... She is finally here.'My new single MIDNIGHT SKY. AUGUST 14th (sic)," she tweeted.

The track will be Cyrus' first since 2019's Mother's Daughter, which was part of her 2019 EP 'She Is Coming' and Slide Away, which is expected to feature on her upcoming album, 'She Is Miley Cyrus'.

Last year she also collaborated with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey for the Charlie's Angels track Don't Call Me Angel, and released a song 'On a Roll' under her pseudonym, Ashley O.

