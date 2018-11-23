GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Miley Cyrus Turns 26! 20 Jaw-dropping Looks Miley Cyrus Flaunted Over the Years

Miley Cyrus has always got the best of both worlds and she turns 26 today. Scroll down to see her in the most bizarre fashion statements.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2018, 1:34 PM IST
(Photo: Miley Cyrus/ Reuters)
From being a teenage sensation to favorite pop icon, Destiny Hope Cyrus aka Miley Cyrus, celebrates her 26 birthday, today.

After spending almost a decade in the spotlight as Hannah Montana to swinging like wrecking ball video in her adulting years, Miley's fashion graph has gone from bombshell to bizarre to chic.

Her red carpet ensembles have surprised people and sometimes even shocked them. Nevertheless, Miley has always craved a niche for herself ever since she 'partied in USA' or 'climbed' her way to stardom.

As a teen, Miley styled herself and we absolutely loved the grown-up look. Especially at the American Music Awards where she put together a white layered dress that became a popular trend in 2010.

We also saw her during her rebellion phase where her fashion statements where nothing bizzare and revealing outfits and pixie hair experiments.

Currently, Miley is out of the wild fashion phase and adorns chic and tamed fashion choices.

On her birthday, News18 Lifestyle picked the most jaw-dropping fashion statements like thigh high bikini, wearing million bucks and colorful smileys by Miley that might leave you surprised.

miley-cyrus-boots

miley-cyrus-bunny-ears

miley-cyrus-crazy-outfits

miley-cyrus-denim

miley-cyrus-dolly-parton

miley-cyrus-fur

miley-cyrus-hair

miley-cyrus-hearts

miley-cyrus-leather

miley-cyrus-lips

miley-cyrus-met-gala

miley-cyrus-mtv

miley-cyrus-pastel

miley-cyrus-pasties

miley-cyrus-pink

miley-cyrus-sequin

miley-cyrus-sequins

miley-cyrus-silver

miley-cyrus-smiley-face

Image Courtesy: Getty Images
