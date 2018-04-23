GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Get Married, See Pics

The couple got married in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in Alibaug, accompanied by their family and friends on Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2018, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Get Married, See Pics
Image: Instagram/ Milind Soman
Actor-model Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have finally gotten hitched. The couple got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Alibaug, accompanied by their family and friends on Sunday.

The bride and groom were color coordinated in white and looked absolutely adorable. Anikta, 27, went with minimal make-up and jewelry to complement her white saree. The pre-wedding celebrations, comprising a mehendi, a haldi ceremony and a sangeet were earlier held in Alibaug, on Saturday. Their friends shared several photos from the festivities on social media as did celebrity several fan clubs.

Check out images from the ceremony below:

Credit: @Nicola Fenton

Credit: @Abhishek Asha Mishra

Credit: @Ankita Konwar

Credit: @Anju Kp

Credit: @Nicola Fenton

Credit: @Nicola Fenton

Also Watch

| Edited by: Shantanu David
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

Recommended For You