Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Get Married, See Pics

Actor-model Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have finally gotten hitched. The couple got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Alibaug, accompanied by their family and friends on Sunday.The bride and groom were color coordinated in white and looked absolutely adorable. Anikta, 27, went with minimal make-up and jewelry to complement her white saree. The pre-wedding celebrations, comprising a mehendi, a haldi ceremony and a sangeet were earlier held in Alibaug, on Saturday. Their friends shared several photos from the festivities on social media as did celebrity several fan clubs.Check out images from the ceremony below:Credit: @ Nicola Fenton Credit: @ Abhishek Asha Mishra Credit: @ Ankita Konwar Credit: @ Anju Kp Credit: @ Nicola Fenton Credit: @ Nicola Fenton