Milind Soman and Octogenarian Mother Skipping Ropes is Fitness Goals

Milind Soman sets fitness goals during lockdown as he skips ropes alongside his mother.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
Milind Soman and Octogenarian Mother Skipping Ropes is Fitness Goals
Milind Soman with mother

Milind Soman is known in the entertainment circuit for being a fitness addict. The model and actor gets the drive and energy to run miles from his octogenarian mother Usha Soman.

Giving a glimpse into their fitness regime, Milind shared a new activity that he has picked up from his mother during the lockdown.

Posted on Instagram, Milind urged everyone to teach new things to those around you when we all have to stay confined at home 24X7. The caption read: “Skipping with @somanusha ! not a new activity for her but new for me. When you are at home 24X7, each one, teach one another! You are old only when you think you are.. #LockdownMantra (sic)."

In the video clip, the mother-son duo can be seen seamlessly skipping ropes on the terrace as AR Rahman’s ‘Jai Ho’ plays in the background. The video is followed by a selfie of the two, in which both can be seen smiling ear to ear.

Although Milind and wife Ankita Konwar often take to the streets to run, the family has currently redesigned their fitness routine around their house. Sometimes on the terrace and other times inside the house, the Soman clan leaves no stones unturned to stay fit and fine.

Here is the 54-year-old doing clapping pushups.

Again utilizing the terrace totally, here is Usha (81) and Ankita (28) doing the one-legged box jumps.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

