Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar are One Adventurous Couple in This Breathtaking Pic from Africa

Milind Soman sent fans into a tizzy when he married a woman 25 years younger than him. While debates and trolls may have simmered down, Milind and his wife Ankita Konwar have been undaunted, giving us major couple goals every now and then with their vacationing pictures.

Recently, the two have set the internet abuzz with their photographs from Mount Kilimanjaro. Ankita turned 28 on August 30 and this trek was a part of the birthday celebrations. Well, what else can we expect from the fitness enthusiast duo? Calling Ankita her "superwife", Milind wrote a detailed birthday post, highlighting her achievement of having reached the Uhuru Peak at 19,341 ft, which is the highest point of Mt Kilimanjaro, also called as the roof of Africa. And the achievement doesn’t stop here. Ankita is also the first Assamese woman to do so and hubby Milind couldn’t be more proud.

Milind shared some cool pictures from the trip on his Instagram story as well.

Ankita, too, shared a series of pictures on her Instagram wall. In one post, she expresses her happiness for having found a partner who loves nature as much as she does. Recounting her childhood desires, her caption says “As a child, every time I thought of Tarzan, I wanted to live like him, to live free and understand nature. And every time I thought of Dora the explorer, I wanted to be an explorer! Just to be out in nature with all its glory!”

In another post, she thanked Milind for the birthday gift and the beautiful journey. ‘Couldn’t have done this without your support,’ she says in her caption.

View this post on Instagram

It was a climb alright! Celebrated my 28th birthday by climbing the highest mountain in Africa #kilimanjaro and summiting the highest peak at 19341 feet #uhurupeak !! And by doing so, became one of the first #assamese women to have done it It did require a lot of courage, patience and resistance to reach the top but it was all worth it. Life offers so much to teach us, we just have to open our hearts to learn. Kilimanjaro you have been extremely kind Thank you for a beautiful birthday @milindrunning ! Couldn’t have done this without your support Thank you for being with me through the montane forests to moorlands to towering alpine deserts to everything. May we learn more and grow more together Here’s to another year of life . P.S thank you everyone for your wonderful warm wishes on my birthday and sorry I couldn’t reply, as I was in the mountains wish you all LOADS OF LOVE . . #kilimanjaro #trekking #summits #peaksoftheworld #rooftopofafrica #axomiya #axomiyasuwali #proudassamese #millennialwayoflife #theultrahusband #africa #tanzania

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) on Sep 2, 2019 at 12:53am PDT

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.