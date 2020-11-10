Milind Soman Reacts to Video of Ankita Konwar Stretching Out

Ankita Konwar, wife of model-actor Milind Soman, often shares her fitness videos on her Instagram account. Recently, Ankita posted a fast-forward version of her stretching exercise. Wearing a pink coloured top with shorts, she can be seen getting into many yoga asanas with ease.

Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Post run stretches.”

Reactions are coming since she shared this video of exercise. Her husband Milind Soman commented with heart emojis on her post, so Ankita replied with kiss emojis.

Many others were impressed with Ankita’s skills. A person commented, “Wow, u are really really flexible.” Another Instagram user said that stretching is important for muscle relaxation and she also thanked Ankita for posting this video.

Amazed by the beauty of the place where Ankita is exercising, another person asked her about the location. The commenter also added that Ankita is an inspiration to many.

Reportedly, Ankita and Milind are holidaying in Goa. Before her fitness video, she posted a picture with her husband where the two of them are sunbathing. She captioned her post, “Always, brown and proud. My dose of vitamin D.”

Ankita and Milind got married in 2018. It is said that the two dated for four years before tying the knot. Their marriage created controversy because of the unusual age difference between the two. At the time of their marriage, Milind was 52 years old and Ankita was 26.

Recently, Milind sparked a controversy when he shared a picture of himself running naked on the beach. The actor concentrates on body fitness and looks fit at the age of 55 but some found his nude picture offensive.

A political outfit Goa Surakhsha Manch lodged a complaint against Milind alleging that he indulged in public obscenity and his picture projects Goa in a wrong manner. A day later, Goa Police registered a case against Milind for allegedly promoting obscenity.