Milind Soman Replaces Running with Stair-Climbing During Lockdown

Milind Soman is huge proponent of running to stay fit. The model and actor has completed the Ironman challenge and indluges in a lot of outdoor activities. However, the coronavirus lockdown has confined him to his home, which means he cannot go out running anymore.

Milind is improvising on his exercise regimen at home. He says that staying fit during the worldwide pandemic is definitely challenging and required some change to his regular routine.

He told Hindustan Times, "Initially it was challenging for me, as I am very active, I like to be outdoors and prefer exercising in open spaces. However, I have taken up stair-climbing to substitute for running and I keep myself occupied by learning something new such as cooking or imagining various positive post-lockdown scenarios."

The 54-year-old says his wife Ankita and mother Usha too join him in his indoor workouts. Milind often posts videos of them working out together.

"“My family and I discovered stair-climbing, and we (Milind with mother and wife) workout regularly together — it’s a fun way to bond, and yet stay fit. We usually work out on the terrace and do basic movements such as pushups, skipping, hopping and core exercises. It is not only good for your body but engaging in positive activities with family is also good for your mental health, which is most important during the quarantine period," he says.

