Caught exception: "504" Status: Gateway Time-out Caught exception: "504" Status: Gateway Time-out Milind Soman Replaces Running with Stair-Climbing During Lockdown - News18

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Milind Soman Replaces Running with Stair-Climbing During Lockdown

Milind Soman has come up with ways to modify his exercise regimen since he cannot go out to run during the lockdown.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Milind Soman Replaces Running with Stair-Climbing During Lockdown
Image: Instagram

Milind Soman is huge proponent of running to stay fit. The model and actor has completed the Ironman challenge and indluges in a lot of outdoor activities. However, the coronavirus lockdown has confined him to his home, which means he cannot go out running anymore.

Milind is improvising on his exercise regimen at home. He says that staying fit during the worldwide pandemic is definitely challenging and required some change to his regular routine.

He told Hindustan Times, "Initially it was challenging for me, as I am very active, I like to be outdoors and prefer exercising in open spaces. However, I have taken up stair-climbing to substitute for running and I keep myself occupied by learning something new such as cooking or imagining various positive post-lockdown scenarios."

The 54-year-old says his wife Ankita and mother Usha too join him in his indoor workouts. Milind often posts videos of them working out together.

"“My family and I discovered stair-climbing, and we (Milind with mother and wife) workout regularly together — it’s a fun way to bond, and yet stay fit. We usually work out on the terrace and do basic movements such as pushups, skipping, hopping and core exercises. It is not only good for your body but engaging in positive activities with family is also good for your mental health, which is most important during the quarantine period," he says.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,131,887

    +24,835*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,507,265

    +44,583*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,127,887

    +17,168*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,491

    +2,580*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres