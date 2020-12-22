Milind Soman Shares Throwback Pics from His First Ad Campaign

Supermodel and actor Milind Soman went down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of himself from his first advertising campaign in 1989. Sharing a black and white picture, the actor recalled the day when he received a surprise phone call, out of the blue, asking him to shoot a few pics, however, the actor was reluctant. He further wrote, "But when they offered ₹ 50,000 for an hour's work, I had to say yes. Thank you, Rasna Behl." Milind, in his caption, also revealed that till he received the call, he didn't even know that modelling was a profession."

Milind isn't only a supermodel and an actor, but a marathon runner and now an author. His book Made in India - A Memoir was published earlier this year. The book has even won the popular choice award for 2020 at the Bengaluru Literature Festival. Being overwhelmed by the love of readers, he shared a thankful note for all those who read the book and voted for it. Sharing a boomerang video, the actor also revealed that it was difficult to write this book as he has such a bad memory, but the toughest part was personally signing thousands and thousands of copies (sic)."

Meanwhile, the model-actor is all set to rock his new avatar as he will be seen playing a period and royal character in the upcoming web-series Paurashpur. It releases on December 29 on ZEE5. He was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web-series Four More Shots Please Season 2. He has also been featured in many Bollywood films Chef, Bajirao Mastani, 16th December among others.