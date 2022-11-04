Milind Soman Turns 57: Know Actor’s Health and Fitness Mantra

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MILIND SOMAN: Milind Soman is often regarded as one of the fittest celebrities in the glamorous industry. The supermodel has time and again inspired thousands of people with his fitness routine and unmatched determination. A few years back, Milind Soman was also acclaimed with the title of ‘Ironman’ after he made the country proud by finishing the toughest Triathlon in 15 hours and 19 minutes.

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, Milind is also recognized as a versatile actor who has worked in Hindi, English, Marathi, Japanese, Tamil and Swedish movies. On his 57th birthday, let’s take a look at his fitness mantra that every fitness enthusiast must follow.

Running

Going for a run in freezing temperatures to running barefoot is what keeps him active throughout the day. The actor started participating in marathons at the early age of 15 years. He believes that running is beneficial and should be included in the daily fitness routine. The model counts running as one of his favourite exercises which strengthens his muscles and keeps him fit and active.

Surya Namaskar

Milind Soman feels that Surya Namaskar is the best exercise for overall health and fitness. He suggests every fitness enthusiast perform Surya namaskar early in the morning while facing the rising sun. This exercise strengthens the muscles, improves digestion, helps in blood circulation and even supports weight loss.

Eating a balanced diet

The actor believes eating a well-balanced diet is the most crucial step in remaining fit and active. Consuming foods that have a lower quantity of sugar, fat, and salt is the key to fitness. He instructed that fruits should be eaten before sunset and that a proper gap should be maintained between the meals.

Cycling

The supermodel says that cycling is a low-impact aerobic exercise that not only burns fat but also builds muscle, particularly around the hamstrings, glutes, quads, and calves. Milind also adds that cycling should be considered one of the main modes of transport as it will not only help decongest traffic but will also improve your fitness.

Swimming

Milind Soman started swimming at the age of 6 years. He represented India in swimming in the inaugural South Asian Games.

The model is undoubtedly famous for his swimming records and inspires millions of people to follow a disciplined approach to staying fit and healthy. He feels swimming builds endurance, muscle strength, and cardiovascular fitness.

