Milind Soman's Workout Includes 15 Pull-Ups; Know All Health Benefits

Pull-ups are an essential part of Milind Soman’s fitness regime. In bodyweight training or general power training, pull-ups are a must. Milind Soman is all too aware of this. The fitness enthusiast has been working out for years, fitting push-ups, pullups, yoga routines, and a lot of running into his schedule. He typically never skips his daily workout. The actor recently shared a video of him doing pull-ups on Instagram and also revealed a few tips about the exercise.

Milind posted a video of himself doing 15 pull-ups on a pole in what appears to be a park. Milind also shared tips on how to approach fitness goals in the video. He wrote, “15 pull-ups. Enough for today! Most people think it’s necessary to work out for hours for any kind of fitness, but the fact is you need to be clear about your goal, and then do only what is necessary, to be the way you want to be. So, for me, to maintain a reasonable level of fitness, 15-20 min of a variety of movements, every day, is more than enough.”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Pull-ups can improve grip strength while also adding muscle bulk to the shoulders, arms, and back. It is a type of resistance exercise that promotes the growth of bones and the loss of fat. According to Healthline, this exercise is beneficial for mental health as well because it lessens the signs of anxiety and sadness and boosts self-esteem. The benefits of pull-ups are:

Strengthen the back muscles.

Strengthen the arm and shoulder muscles.

Challenge your muscles.

Improve mental health.

Improve physical health.

Improve overall body strength and fitness level.

Improve grip strength.

Performing pull-ups is a difficult exercise. However, they are valuable additions to your weekly strength-training programme. Even if you’ve never done a pull-up before, you can start to develop strength by practising hanging from a bar or performing an aided pullup.

To round out your routine, try combining pullups with other upper body exercises such as pushups, chin-ups, tricep extensions, and bicep curls. This routine can be repeated two to three times per week.

Allow a day in between strength training sessions to rest your muscles. Also, before beginning any new strength training routine, consult with your doctor.

