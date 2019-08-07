Take the pledge to vote

Millennials Prefer Intelligence Over Good Looks in Their Partners, Finds New Survey

According to the data gathered from users of dating app OkCupid, 83% millennial women and 79% men find intelligence way more appealing than looks.

IANS

Updated:August 7, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
Intelligence above looks for millennials, finds new survey. (Image: IANS)
Do you think looks precede intelligence? Well, millennials find intelligence way more appealing than looks, according to a new survey.

According to the data gathered from users of dating app OkCupid, 83% women and 79% men find intelligence way more appealing than looks.

When it comes to the kind of relationship they want, 72% believe that traditional gender roles, such as men being heads of households and not house-husbands, or women taking care of chores and children or changing their names, have no place in their lives now.

Another finding point out that 89% of users will choose to be with a partner in a serious relationship even if they can't have children. As many as 68% of the users say that they don't believe marriage is mandatory for two people in love.

The data has been gathered from an average of over 86,000 respondents in India with an aim to understand what Indian millennials want from life and relationships. The data has been gathered through the questions on the app, which is coming out #FindMyKind campaign, which the new and existing users answer to match better with their potential partners.

A majority of respondents (88%) will support their friend in following their passion over high-paying jobs that they don't love.

