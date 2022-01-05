Millet or Maize rotis? What should you choose for weight loss?

For weight loss, we make certain choices while consuming food, prioritising some over the other. It is very important to set our priorities, and choose food according to that. Same also implies in the case of staple breads or rotis. In this article, we bring to you a detailed analysis of commonly used grains — Maize and Bajra. Also, we will get to know which grain can be helpful if an individual wants to shed a lot of kilos.

Bajra roti (Millet)

Bajra refers to edible seeds of pearl millet plants. They grow in different shades of white, yellow, gray, brown and bluish purple. Consuming Bajra rotis helps in reducing chances of getting diabetes, heart disease and other deadly diseases. With a low calorie density, Bajra helps in weight loss. This millet is also a very good choice for people suffering with diabetes. Bajra is rich in fiber and causes a significant level of improvement in the management of type 2 diabetes.

Maize roti

Maize or corn is one of the most popular cereal grains in the world. Whole grain corn is healthy and is a rich source of fiber and many antioxidants, minerals and vitamins. Maize is mainly composed of carbohydrates. Corn also provides little amounts of sugar. Corn has a lot of bioactive plant compounds which can improve your health. Maize rotis make for a decent source of protein.

Popcorn is a special variety of corn which is prepared after exposing it to heat. It boasts of having vitamins and minerals like manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc and copper. Sweet corn has vitamins like folate, pantothenic acid, Vitamin B6 and potassium.

Which helps in weight loss

Bajra is a low calorie food which can help in the process of weight loss. Maize, on the other hand, contains a lot of starch which can cause a rise in blood sugar levels. People who are targeting weight loss should limit their intake of maize which contributes to starchy carbohydrates.

