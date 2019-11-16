Take the pledge to vote

Millie Bobby Brown Finds it Hard to Dress up for Red Carpet Events

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown recently said in an interview that she finds dressing up for red carpets difficult as a lot of people have opinions about celeb outfits.

IANS

Updated:November 16, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
Millie Bobby Brown Finds it Hard to Dress up for Red Carpet Events
(Photo: Millie Bobby Brown at Emmys 2017/ Reuters)

Stranger Things fame actress Millie Bobby Brown says she finds it difficult dressing up for red carpet events. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Millie, 15, shared her style mantra, and why she finds it difficult to dress up for red carpet events, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said, "It's always difficult to dress for a red carpet event because a lot of people have opinions and unfortunately you say you won't listen to it, but you actually kind of have to. For me, I sit there and think, I'm not going to listen to what they have to say, journalists or whoever wants to write badly about my inappropriate outfit."

Millie also said that she wants to adjust her outfits to reflect her new self. She said, "I would really enjoy wearing more fitted clothes now. I feel like I'm becoming someone and being a woman so I just want to show that."

"I think about the girls who are going to look at the picture, those young girls that are going to look at me and if they think, 'Wow that's what I should dress up as.' They are my age, so those are the ones I think of. I want to make sure that I'm influencing being your age and being who you are in that time of your life," she added.

