Millie Bobby Brown Talks About Cash-strapped Life Before Landing Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about her modest past in an interview, saying that her parents couldn't even afford to take her to every audition. The Enola Holmes star revealed that her cash-strapped father, Robert, would only drive her to auditions if she knew all her lines.

"We did not have enough money for gas and so dad wouldn't drive me in (to London) unless I knew every line. I was desperate to be on camera," she told BBC News.

The 16-year-old actress, who grew up in Bournemouth, England, insists her humble beginnings have kept fame from going to her head. "I don't think I've ever looked at myself and thought I'm famous," she added.

Brown rose to prominence after starring as Eleven on Netflix's popular sci-fi horror series Stranger Things. At the age of 13, she became one among the youngest nominees in Emmy history after receiving a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2017 for her role on the show.

The British actress didn't forget to give back, after becoming financially successful. In April of this year, she announced on Instagram that she and her family had donated 20,000 meals each to food banks in New Mexico and Atlanta to help during the pandemic.