Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mindful Yoga May Cut Testosterone Levels By 29% In Women

According to the study, published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, other androgen levels, like DHEA, were also reduced, and depression and anxiety levels improved by 55 and 21 per cent, respectively.

IANS

Updated:April 17, 2020, 1:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mindful Yoga May Cut Testosterone Levels By 29% In Women
Representation purpose only. Summer sunsets and sandy beaches ... it doesn’t get much better than this for yoga fans. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ KristinaJovanovic/ Istock.com)

An hour-long mindful yoga class, thrice a week, reduced testosterone levels by 29 per cent over a three-month period in women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), according to the researchers.

PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that affects reproductive, metabolic and psychological health.

It is estimated that PCOS affects between 5 and 15 per cent of reproductive-age women, and it is the most common cause of anovulatory infertility.

Women with PCOS may experience irregular menstrual cycles, hirsutism, acne, male-pattern hair loss, subfertility and higher incidence of miscarriage.

According to the study, published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, other androgen levels, like DHEA, were also reduced, and depression and anxiety levels improved by 55 and 21 per cent, respectively.

"Mindful yoga appears to be a promising option for treating PCOS in a way that can improve several aspects of the disorder," said study lead author Diana Speelman from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in the US.

Reducing androgen levels, including testosterone and DHEA, is key to managing these symptoms. Weight loss, where appropriate, can also help in the management of symptoms, the researchers said.

For the findings, they recruited women with PCOS aged 22-43 and randomly assigned them into a group, either with no intervention or one in which they would participate in mindful yoga practice for three months.

The latter group was given a course in practising mindfulness one week before beginning the 3-month mindful yoga practice.

Mindful yoga sessions were an hour long and took place three times a week, over three months. The benefits of improved androgen levels, as well as reduced depression and anxiety, occurred in the absence of weight loss.

Some participants also reported fewer acne breakouts and improved menstrual regularity, following the mindful yoga intervention.

"Yoga has so many benefits. One of its best qualities is that it is accessible to such a wide array of ages and fitness levels," Speelman said.

Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) should consider adopting a mindful yoga practice to help ease symptoms and improve androgen levels, the researchers suggested.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,464,290

    +48,805*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,159,450

    +94,635*

  • Cured/Discharged

    549,592

    +37,340*  

  • Total DEATHS

    145,568

    +8,490*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres