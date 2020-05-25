Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mindfulness: Always Save Your Energy for Bigger Battles

Once upon a time, anger got better of a donkey and the animal challenged the lion for a battle. Donkey’s friends tried to stop him, but he insisted that the lion must fight him.

Dayashankar Mishra | News18.com

Updated:May 25, 2020, 8:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mindfulness: Always Save Your Energy for Bigger Battles
Once upon a time, anger got better of a donkey and the animal challenged the lion for a battle. Donkey’s friends tried to stop him, but he insisted that the lion must fight him.

We lose our energy in physical brawls and verbal fights, but we lose even more during stress. Let me tell you a short story in this context.

Once upon a time, anger got better of a donkey and the animal challenged the lion for a battle. Donkey’s friends tried to stop him, but he insisted that the lion must fight him. There was a fox and a hyena that smelled an opportunity of a good feast, but the lion simply walked away.

The fox later asked the lion, “Your Highness, the donkey challenged you. You must fight.

The lion replied, “What will I get with this brawl? If I kill him, which is for sure, everyone in the forest would say, what’s the big deal in it is. But if by mistake, donkey succeeds in hitting me two-three times, people would say that the donkey was brave. And even if donkey wins (which is impossible) I am finished and he will become the king of forest. So, in any case it is of no use to accept his challenge.”

He added, “I know that you like the donkey meat, but now is not the time.”

Well, this is not the story of a donkey and a lion. Your mind provokes you to teach others a lesson. It says, ‘Hey listen, you are a big gun. How can they treat you like this?”

Your mind keeps playing tricks on you, but you need to walk away from the situation like the lion.

Despite being powerful, the lion avoids useless ego trips. We have to control our minds just like the lion. You have limited mental energy, and you need to save it for bigger battles. It has the capacity to save you from every crisis.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading