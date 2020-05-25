Mindfulness: Always Save Your Energy for Bigger Battles

We lose our energy in physical brawls and verbal fights, but we lose even more during stress. Let me tell you a short story in this context.

Once upon a time, anger got better of a donkey and the animal challenged the lion for a battle. Donkey’s friends tried to stop him, but he insisted that the lion must fight him. There was a fox and a hyena that smelled an opportunity of a good feast, but the lion simply walked away.

The fox later asked the lion, “Your Highness, the donkey challenged you. You must fight.

The lion replied, “What will I get with this brawl? If I kill him, which is for sure, everyone in the forest would say, what’s the big deal in it is. But if by mistake, donkey succeeds in hitting me two-three times, people would say that the donkey was brave. And even if donkey wins (which is impossible) I am finished and he will become the king of forest. So, in any case it is of no use to accept his challenge.”

He added, “I know that you like the donkey meat, but now is not the time.”

Well, this is not the story of a donkey and a lion. Your mind provokes you to teach others a lesson. It says, ‘Hey listen, you are a big gun. How can they treat you like this?”

Your mind keeps playing tricks on you, but you need to walk away from the situation like the lion.

Despite being powerful, the lion avoids useless ego trips. We have to control our minds just like the lion. You have limited mental energy, and you need to save it for bigger battles. It has the capacity to save you from every crisis.

