Mindfulness: Are You Leading A Troubled Life?

Life needs the light of love. Give it some quality time. Too much turbulence in life has occurred due to the arrival of smartphones. After television, smartphones and internet have increased life’s loneliness.

We don’t cry, we don’t get emotional. The trauma of uneasiness and sadness is deepening. We are being provided the uncontrolled and well planned violent content through internet. Frist television and phones and WhatsApp are weakening our thinking power. They have created a parallel world with a deep emptiness and loneliness.

Gangs of Wasseypur’s hero Faizal suffers a deep sadness throughout the movie. In the climax, he cries. This scene has his whole story. It shows how a small deception brings so much burden on his soul.

Small deceptions bring a big impact in our life. That is why we need to be alert for the health of relationships. We need to water the roots so that the tree could be saved. Relations are the root of life. They keep it fresh and enlightened.

Once an aged businessman came to lord Buddha and complained that he was not able to overcome his bitter experiences. He was thinking about ending his life. In reply, Buddha said, “Nothing will end. Whatever happened yesterday, avoid allowing it to come today. Need is to move ahead form the old memories. If the sun begins to worry about the clouds, it won’t be able to continue its journey.”

Forgiving each other on little issues makes the mind happy. Sow the seeds of tenderness to keep the mind kind and generous. Focus on affection, not on expectation.

Various kinds of relations are encountered on every turn of life. The right attitude, having affection and compassion can make life dynamic.

Write to us:

Email: dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/DayashankarMi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54